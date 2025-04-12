Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,465 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

