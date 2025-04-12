Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 19,757 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 253.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.