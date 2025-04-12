Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

