Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412,559 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 280.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,313 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 194,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,400,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $4,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,708.42. The trade was a 36.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

