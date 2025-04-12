Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $108.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

