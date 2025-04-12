Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $278,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,769.56 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,855.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,745.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

