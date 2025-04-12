10,350 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:DCO opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

