ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ennis were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 282.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ennis by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ennis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 188,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EBF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

