ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 31,685 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $26.04 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

