ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,033 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 598.4% in the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 1,795,340 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,026 shares in the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Zuora

In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,735.62. The trade was a 44.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Read More

