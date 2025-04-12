ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 30,424 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CorMedix by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

