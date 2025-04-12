ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 222,704 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 453,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 75,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

