ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 30,313 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Navigator were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Navigator by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

