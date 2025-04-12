Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.