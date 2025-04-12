LSV Asset Management Has $22.55 Million Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,303 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,556,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,598,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

