Michael John Roper Sells 7,946 Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Roper sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $16,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,967.80. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sadot Group Trading Down 3.4 %
SDOT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Sadot Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
About Sadot Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sadot Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.