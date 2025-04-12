Michael John Roper Sells 7,946 Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Stock

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Roper sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $16,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,967.80. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sadot Group Trading Down 3.4 %

SDOT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. Sadot Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

