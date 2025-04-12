Citigroup Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.