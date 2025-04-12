Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 13,029 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

