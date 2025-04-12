Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after buying an additional 657,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dayforce by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after buying an additional 371,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dayforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,773 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,135,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 500.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

