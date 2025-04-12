Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 60,103 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,103 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unifi by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 778.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unifi

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,600. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unifi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

