Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

