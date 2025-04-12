Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,537.50. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.94 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
