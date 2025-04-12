Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,537.50. The trade was a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.94 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 84,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

