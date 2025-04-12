IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Buys A$49,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1Get Free Report) insider Anthony Collins acquired 247,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,450.00 ($31,100.63).

IRIS Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -1.67.

IRIS Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIS Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIS Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.