IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Buys A$49,450.00 in Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Collins acquired 247,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,450.00 ($31,100.63).

IRIS Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of -1.67.

IRIS Metals Company Profile

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

