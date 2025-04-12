Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,230,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 621,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.0 %

PSMT stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 1,700 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,545. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.