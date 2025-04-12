Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Fortive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $83.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

