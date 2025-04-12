ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Limbach by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Limbach by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Limbach Price Performance

LMB opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

