First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Holdings Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,285 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

