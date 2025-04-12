Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $64.46 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.