Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,134 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,946.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

