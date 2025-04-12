Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 117.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.09. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.