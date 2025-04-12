Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 117.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.
AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.09. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $41.31.
AnaptysBio declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
