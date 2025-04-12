C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Raymond James

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.