Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Shares of DK opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $779.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Delek US by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

