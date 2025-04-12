Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.99. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

