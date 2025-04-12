Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.40.

CVE opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.26. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$29.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,900.00. Also, Senior Officer John F. Soini acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,313.20. Insiders bought a total of 31,934 shares of company stock worth $619,586 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

