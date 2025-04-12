Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

