Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $8.15 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of 271.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,211.52. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

