GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

