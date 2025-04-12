Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 15,180 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $80,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $46.75 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

