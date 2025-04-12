Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.88 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $77,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 68,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.