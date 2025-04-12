Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $70,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

