Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $73,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

