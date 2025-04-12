Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,809 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $77,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,670,000 after buying an additional 656,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,291,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

