Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,657,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $75,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $42,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.