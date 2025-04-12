Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $68,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $906.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $943.42 and its 200-day moving average is $902.10. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,003.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

