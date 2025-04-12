National Bank of Canada FI Sells 530 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,395,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,196,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,396,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.