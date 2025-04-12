Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $76,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,108.90. The trade was a 56.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 22,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $986,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,602,044.60. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.