Promising Esports Stocks Worth Watching – April 9th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, DouYu International, NIP Group, and GameSquare are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are equities of companies involved in the competitive video gaming industry, including game developers, event organizers, streaming platforms, and related technology and marketing firms. These stocks give investors exposure to a rapidly growing market characterized by dynamic audience engagement, technological innovation, and evolving digital media trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 1,610,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,569. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 84,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,116. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $228.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,116. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $172.78 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.59.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 322,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,500. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,413. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.90.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ NIPG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 99,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,474. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 80,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. GameSquare has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.25.

