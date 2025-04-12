Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 98.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,882,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $530.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

