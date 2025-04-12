National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,175.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

