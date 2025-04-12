First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 248.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 227,413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.